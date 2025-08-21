The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09

The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 145.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th.
Lottery Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 682.92.
Lottery Company Profile
