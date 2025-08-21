The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09

The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 145.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th.

Lottery Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 682.92.

Get Lottery alerts:

Lottery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under the The Lott and Keno brand names. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.