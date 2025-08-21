First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 485,900 shares, adeclineof23.1% from the July 15th total of 631,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,058,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,058,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $71.90 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $76.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.0898 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
