First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 485,900 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 631,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,058,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $71.90 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $76.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.0898 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7,426.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,296 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $30,341,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,147,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,296,000 after acquiring an additional 460,276 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $27,123,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,897,000 after acquiring an additional 319,085 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

