Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 33.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 1st.
Iluka Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Iluka Resources
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Toll Brothers: A Great Buy and Hold Stock With Risks in 2025
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.