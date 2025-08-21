Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 33.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 1st.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

