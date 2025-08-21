YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:ULTY)

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,606 put options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof52% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,339 put options.

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.59. YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44.

Get YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned 0.11% of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income through a portfolio of covered call strategies. The fund generates income via option premiums, dividends from directly held US stocks, and US treasuries ULTY was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.