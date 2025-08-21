Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%.

Dream Unlimited Stock Down 0.7%

TSE:DRM opened at C$21.59 on Thursday. Dream Unlimited has a twelve month low of C$16.60 and a twelve month high of C$33.95. The company has a market cap of C$877.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.03.

About Dream Unlimited

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.

