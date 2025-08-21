Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of James Hardie Industries Call Options (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,963 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseof1,456% compared to the typical volume of 319 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on JHX shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of James Hardie Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of James Hardie Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.
Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries Stock Down 34.4%
JHX opened at $18.6610 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.74.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $899.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
James Hardie Industries Company Profile
James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.
