Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of James Hardie Industries Call Options (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,963 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseof1,456% compared to the typical volume of 319 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on JHX shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of James Hardie Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of James Hardie Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 34.4%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JHX opened at $18.6610 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.74.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $899.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

