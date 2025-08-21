Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 539 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,481.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,093.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

