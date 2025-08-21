Credit Agricole S A Grows Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $96,723,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,106,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,459 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $72,269,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,315,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,459 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $61.4990 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.96. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $62.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 92.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.14.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

