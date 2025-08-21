Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lessened its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,230 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $14,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $74.2960 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%.The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.