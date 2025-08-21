Credit Agricole S A Grows Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.10% of Curtiss-Wright worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CW. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2,229.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,027,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $480.1220 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.26. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.88 and a 1-year high of $517.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The business had revenue of $876.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $851,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,304. This trade represents a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

