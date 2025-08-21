Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Trading 4.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 20,000,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 13,083,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

