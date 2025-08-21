Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP Shares Bought by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems comprises approximately 3.6% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $25,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $174.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.62.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 3.3%

INSP stock opened at $93.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.19. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.92 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.50 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.17%.Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

