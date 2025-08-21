EchoStar Corporation $SATS Shares Bought by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EchoStar worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SATS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 8,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 70,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

EchoStar Stock Performance

NASDAQ SATS opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54. EchoStar Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.EchoStar’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

