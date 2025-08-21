Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 857,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,535 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 20.9% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $808,164.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,452.96. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NuScale Power and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

SMR stock opened at $33.8490 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.06. NuScale Power Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 221.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. Research analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

