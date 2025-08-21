Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.1% during the first quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $166,678,000. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $150.73 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $179.73. The stock has a market cap of $206.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.61 and a 200-day moving average of $140.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

