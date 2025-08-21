Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,920 shares of company stock worth $15,487,502 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $104.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

