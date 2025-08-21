Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 331,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 39.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 31,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2%

AMP stock opened at $505.2490 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $396.14 and a one year high of $582.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $521.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $534.71.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

