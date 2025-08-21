Atika Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 487,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,149 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises about 4.9% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $35,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Vertiv by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Melius upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Vertiv Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $127.3760 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.Vertiv’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 14.0%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

