Stride (NYSE:LRN) CEO James Jeaho Rhyu Sells 13,961 Shares

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $2,270,896.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 706,353 shares in the company, valued at $114,895,378.98. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stride Price Performance
LRN opened at $163.4070 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.60. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $164.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.10.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Stride had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 11.97%.The company had revenue of $653.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.40.
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
