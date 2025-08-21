Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) CEO Jon Moeller Sells 40,119 Shares of Stock

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Moeller sold 40,119 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at $50,228,106.25. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of PG opened at $159.4180 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

