Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.65.

In other news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 7,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $315,132.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 46,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,933.82. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bethany Sensenig sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $226,840.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,826 shares of company stock worth $6,424,773. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6,931.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

