What is Chardan Capital’s Forecast for LXEO FY2025 Earnings?

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Chardan Capital raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 18th. Chardan Capital analyst G. Livshits now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.98). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.14) per share.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LXEO. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ:LXEO opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.36. Lexeo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,228,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,912 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,424,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,210 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,117,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

