What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Bandwidth Q3 Earnings?

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bandwidth in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Bandwidth’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAND. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

NASDAQ BAND opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $423.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $180.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bandwidth has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Bandwidth by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Bandwidth by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $28,585.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 122,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,592.08. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Devesh Agarwal sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $28,355.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,927 shares in the company, valued at $836,929.10. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,728 shares of company stock valued at $687,037 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

