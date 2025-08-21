William Blair Cuts Earnings Estimates for PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 19th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.46. The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.52) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.24. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 106.31%. The business had revenue of $178.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $58.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $555,635.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 337,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,064.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $124,441.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 71,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,163.20. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Sector Gamma AS increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 92,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 262.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 341,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 247,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $641,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.