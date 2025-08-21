Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for ACHC Earnings

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $82.40. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $869.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.65 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 3,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,182,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,189,000 after acquiring an additional 486,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,243,000 after acquiring an additional 95,670 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,553,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,933,000 after acquiring an additional 306,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,473,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,126 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

