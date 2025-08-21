FY2025 Earnings Estimate for BitFuFu Issued By HC Wainwright

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BitFuFu in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BitFuFu’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. BitFuFu had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 12.44%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

FUFU has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on BitFuFu in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded BitFuFu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Northland Capmk upgraded BitFuFu to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on BitFuFu in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on BitFuFu in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.31 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.45.

BitFuFu stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $559.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.31. BitFuFu has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUFU. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of BitFuFu in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BitFuFu in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BitFuFu by 25.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BitFuFu in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BitFuFu in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

