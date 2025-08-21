Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on CATX Q3 Earnings

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 18th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Perspective Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Perspective Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CATX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Perspective Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

