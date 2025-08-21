What is William Blair’s Estimate for CMG FY2025 Earnings?

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CMG stock opened at $43.0860 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $41.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,979,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $450,868,000 after acquiring an additional 491,002 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $753,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 31,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $7,773,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,276,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,086,000 after acquiring an additional 52,937 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
