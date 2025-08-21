Tejon Ranch FY2025 EPS Forecast Reduced by Zacks Small Cap

Tejon Ranch Co (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tejon Ranch in a report released on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now expects that the real estate development and agribusiness company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Tejon Ranch’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Tejon Ranch’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Tejon Ranch Stock Down 1.4%

TRC opened at $17.0790 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $459.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,707.90 and a beta of 0.63. Tejon Ranch has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $19.39.

Institutional Trading of Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,666 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 117.4% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 145,039 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 482.6% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 401,200 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 332,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,762 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brett A. Brown sold 5,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $99,353.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

