Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF $CWI

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up 1.5% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,297,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,048 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,858,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,132,000 after buying an additional 115,211 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,074,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,360,000 after buying an additional 152,134 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,856,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,904,000 after buying an additional 50,166 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 781,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CWI stock opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

