Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,863,000 after buying an additional 2,660,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

