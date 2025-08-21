Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,013,000 after acquiring an additional 48,238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,916,000 after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,405,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,058,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,133,000 after purchasing an additional 32,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

IJK opened at $92.96 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.16. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

