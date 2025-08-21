Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,755 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Intel by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 206,349 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 80,681 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $4,651,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 263,849 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 83,834 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 63,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 47,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Intel by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,729,698 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after purchasing an additional 463,597 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Cfra Research raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Intel Stock Down 7.0%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.