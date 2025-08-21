Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $963,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,715 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 322.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,536,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,908,828,000 after purchasing an additional 158,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after purchasing an additional 849,091 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $323.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 187.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $202.59 and a one year high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Baird R W lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 599,724 shares of company stock worth $213,126,501. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

