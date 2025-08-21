D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,626,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,136,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,031,000 after buying an additional 288,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $163.1490 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.19. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHI

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.