Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,034 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,479,501 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,594,256,000 after buying an additional 4,819,443 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,356,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,326,912,000 after buying an additional 4,991,891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,636,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,240,955,000 after buying an additional 926,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,055,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $977,880,000 after acquiring an additional 497,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. New Street Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $33.29 on Thursday. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

