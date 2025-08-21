Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $480.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $506.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.53. The stock has a market cap of $172.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,839 shares of company stock worth $7,896,972. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

