Short Interest in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Expands By 54.9%

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 36,700 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the July 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,958,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,175,000 after buying an additional 200,261 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,604,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,851,000 after buying an additional 1,056,911 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after buying an additional 453,037 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 876,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 872,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 84,064 shares during the period.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.68. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $35.22.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

