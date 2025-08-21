Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,676 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Pinterest by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its stake in Pinterest by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 price target on Pinterest and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price target on Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of PINS opened at $35.4850 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The company had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $1,014,005.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 362,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428,982.50. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $3,390,176.43. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $279,428.94. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 987,287 shares of company stock worth $34,626,200 in the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.