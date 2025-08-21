Credit Agricole S A Has $17.44 Million Stock Position in Aon plc $AON

Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in AON were worth $17,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,439,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,634,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in AON by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 129,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,672,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $438.00 price target (up previously from $436.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.18.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $373.7910 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.54 and a 200-day moving average of $370.60. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $323.73 and a 1-year high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

