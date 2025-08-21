BUILDon Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (B)

BUILDon (B) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, BUILDon has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One BUILDon token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges. BUILDon has a total market capitalization of $550.73 million and approximately $24.73 million worth of BUILDon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113,392.81 or 0.99989801 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113,305.99 or 0.99944004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.78 or 0.00340177 BTC.

About BUILDon

BUILDon launched on April 1st, 2025. BUILDon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BUILDon is buildon.online. BUILDon’s official Twitter account is @buildonbsc_ai.

BUILDon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BUILDon (B) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BUILDon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of BUILDon is 0.55823106 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $26,068,379.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://buildon.online/.”

