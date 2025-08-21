Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,560 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $108,864,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,683,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,733,000 after buying an additional 1,672,204 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,715,000 after buying an additional 1,507,536 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11,167.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,347,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,209,000 after buying an additional 1,335,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $48.8180 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Argus set a $45.00 price objective on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.50 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.53.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

