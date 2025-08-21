National Steel (NYSE:SID) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of National Steel Company (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 3145114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised National Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.30.

National Steel Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.64.

National Steel (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. National Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Steel Company will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in shares of National Steel by 1,530.8% during the first quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 25,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in National Steel by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 31,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in National Steel by 56.7% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 30,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in National Steel by 155.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Steel by 18.7% during the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 42,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

