Jabil, Inc. $JBL Position Raised by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 190.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,916 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Jabil by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $204.2730 on Thursday. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.67 and a twelve month high of $232.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.77.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.330-9.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.640-3.040 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

In other news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 18,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.66, for a total transaction of $3,494,728.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 203,459 shares in the company, valued at $38,994,951.94. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 13,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.17, for a total transaction of $2,826,704.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,875,283.76. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,847 shares of company stock worth $66,534,847 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBL. Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.71.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

