Roku, Inc. $ROKU Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,753,000 after purchasing an additional 254,504 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after acquiring an additional 215,841 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 505.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,548 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Roku by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,210,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,017,000 after acquiring an additional 726,077 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $87,632,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Roku Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Roku stock opened at $88.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -210.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.05. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.53.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $285,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,834.75. This trade represents a 39.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,466.92. This trade represents a 67.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,233 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,391. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

