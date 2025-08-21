JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 398,700 shares, agrowthof55.7% from the July 15th total of 256,000 shares. Currently,0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently,0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,928,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,507,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,733,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $61.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.