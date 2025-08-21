iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,741 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 325.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hara Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.96.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

