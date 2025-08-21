Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Position in Equity Residential $EQR

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Equity Residential by 51.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.78.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $64.4680 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average is $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 104.53%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

