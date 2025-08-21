Grin Market Capitalization Tops $3.74 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $24.26 thousand worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113,404.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $557.64 or 0.00491725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.25 or 0.00101629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.84 or 0.00239706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00018750 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

