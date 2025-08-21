LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $26.6640 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 121.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 1.89%.The business had revenue of $194.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $578,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 79,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,328. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 2,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,980. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

